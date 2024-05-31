Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castle Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Castle Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 62.54% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net profit of Castle Traders reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.54% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 252.73% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 17.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.383.31 63 17.3914.41 21 OPM %-1.86-7.25 -0.631.04 - PBDT0-0.23 100 0.220.18 22 PBT0-0.23 100 0.210.18 17 NP2.36-0.06 LP 3.881.10 253

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

