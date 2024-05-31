Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cat Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cat Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Cat Technologies reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DigiSpice Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TeleCanor Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Silver Oak (India) consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story