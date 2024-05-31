Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Oak (India) consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Silver Oak (India) consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Silver Oak (India) rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 0.010.02 -50 OPM %-3300.00-1200.00 --14800.00-8400.00 - PBDT0.960.46 109 -0.57-1.00 43 PBT0.880.35 151 -0.79-1.18 33 NP0.260.08 225 -1.15-1.16 1

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

