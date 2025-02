Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 8.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.68% to Rs 399.71 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 8.77% to Rs 68.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.68% to Rs 399.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 296.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.399.71296.7856.0058.6798.0589.9090.6583.5568.9363.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News