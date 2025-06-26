Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.8, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% fall in NIFTY and a 12.85% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.8, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Castrol India Ltd has added around 3.79% in last one month.