Vipul Organics hits the roof after foray into membrane manufacturing

Vipul Organics hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 216.65 after the company announced its strategic entry into membrane manufacturing, a move that signals its ambition to tap into the multi-billion-dollar global filtration and water treatment market.

Membrane technology plays a central role in water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, and industrial filtration. With global attention shifting toward cleaner water access, sustainability, and resource recovery, membranes are emerging as essential components of industrial infrastructure.

Citing data from Fortune Business Insights, Vipul Organics noted that the global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at $323.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $617.81 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate of 7.5%. The outlook for India is equally promising. Market Research Future estimates the Indian water treatment market at $2.3 billion in 2024, with projections of it reaching $6.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.

This expansion will be spearheaded by Dr. Vatsal Shah, the son of managing director Vipul Shah. Vatsal holds a PhD in Membrane Technology from Imperial College London and will lead the setup of a new independent unit dedicated to membrane R&D and production at Saykha, Gujarat. The facility will focus exclusively on developing and manufacturing membrane solutions for both Indian and global markets. According to Vipul Shah, this move is a logical next step in the companys evolution. With growing industrial demand for circularity and low environmental impact, membrane technologies align well with Vipul Organics commitment to sustainability and innovation. By entering this space, the company aims to complement its existing strengths while opening up new avenues for growth.