AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 0.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 812, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 7.72% jump in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 812, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 15.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56621.15, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 808.4, up 0.37% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 7.72% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

