Ashok Leyland Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 248.82, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.75% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 248.82, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 3.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23827.8, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 249.29, up 1.7% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 2.75% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

