Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 1325.24 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 6.79% to Rs 216.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 1325.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1293.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1325.241293.89 2 OPM %22.1722.45 -PBDT315.76310.99 2 PBT292.05288.26 1 NP216.24202.50 7

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

