Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 78.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 314.70 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 78.49% to Rs 99.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 314.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.69% to Rs 334.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 1196.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 985.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

