Catvision reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.49% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of Catvision remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.345.651.121.770.210.210.040.040.040.04

