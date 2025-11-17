Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.522.46-5.56-9.350.150.130.120.100.030.05

