Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 51.15% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.13% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.899.83-18.15-11.904.456.243.005.062.344.79

