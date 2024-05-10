Cautiously optimistic: shares eye potential rise at open

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 4.50 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Shares in Asia rose Friday after an upbeat day on Wall Street following jobs data that supported the case for US rate cuts. Hong Kong shares surged after news of a potential tax break for individual investors.

In the US, the Dow on Thursday extended its winning streak to seven days as all major indexes rose on jobless claims data hinting at a possible shift in Federal Reserve policy.

While US initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 4th increased to 231,000, exceeding expectations, the jump was interpreted by markets as a sign of a cooling labor market, potentially prompting the Fed to lower interest rates. This follows a previous report indicating slower US job growth and wage increases.

Next week's release of the April producer and consumer price indexes (PPI and CPI) will be closely watched for signs of continued inflation decline towards the Fed's 2% target, further influencing expectations for interest rate adjustments.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices climb for a third day, topping $84/barrel.

Domestic Markets:

The domestic stock market plunged today, with the Nifty 50 crashing below the crucial 22,000 level. A perfect storm of anxieties - election uncertainty, relentless selling by foreign investors, lackluster corporate earnings, and spiking oil prices - clobbered investor sentiment. While the Nifty Auto index defied the carnage, roaring to a record high, most other sectoral indices drowned in the sea of red. Oil & gas, metals, and FMCG stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The expiry of weekly index options injected a shot of volatility into the market. The benchmark Sensex tanked a hefty 1,062 points (1.45%) to settle at 72,404. The broader Nifty 50 followed suit, plummeting 345 points (1.55%) to close at 21,957.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,994.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,642.53 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 May 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 22858 crore in May so far. They offloaded shares worth 35692 crore in April 2024.

