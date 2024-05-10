Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 22.86% in the March 2024 quarter

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 22.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 90.15 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 22.86% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 90.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.34% to Rs 100.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 331.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales90.1577.51 16 331.68278.99 19 OPM %32.2035.23 -33.8135.61 - PBDT38.8637.15 5 157.11136.28 15 PBT36.1934.09 6 146.63125.75 17 NP24.0819.60 23 100.5283.53 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CARE Ratings reaffirms rating of Credo Brands with 'stable' outlook

CARE ESG Ratings receives SEBI nod to offer ESG ratings

CARE reaffirms credit ratings of Trident with 'stable' outlook

CARE reaffirms credit ratings of Metro Brands with 'stable' outlook

BEML gains after CARE assigns 'A+' rating with 'stable' outlook

Brigade Ent inks pact for Rs 660 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Nexus Select Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 184.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 6.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story