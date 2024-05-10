Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 184.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 184.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 4909.75 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 184.96% to Rs 94.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 4909.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4440.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 277.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 19100.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17158.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4909.754440.21 11 19100.1317158.39 11 OPM %3.983.42 -3.633.41 - PBDT173.66124.78 39 605.57505.48 20 PBT100.5148.29 108 322.38230.86 40 NP94.3833.12 185 277.86224.42 24

