Nexus Select Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 146.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 534.71 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust reported to Rs 146.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 534.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 598.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1916.38 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales534.710 0 1916.380 0 OPM %70.200 -68.310 - PBDT303.22-2.95 LP 1034.94-2.95 LP PBT155.54-2.95 LP 514.78-2.95 LP NP146.36-2.95 LP 598.55-2.95 LP

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

