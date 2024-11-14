CCL International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.89% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of CCL International reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.89% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.463.26-108.7011.66-0.560.60-1.220-1.160

