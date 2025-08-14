Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 33.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.25% to Rs 4.14 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 33.21% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.25% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.145.7787.6893.933.625.403.585.363.585.36

