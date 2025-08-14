Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 54.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.01% to Rs 223.80 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 54.52% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.01% to Rs 223.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 290.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.223.80290.6912.2218.2430.7556.4521.5946.1215.4533.97

