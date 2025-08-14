Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.52% to Rs 13.23 crore

Net loss of Flora Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.52% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.2337.29-1.210.59-0.120.22-0.120.22-0.090.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News