CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 758.41 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) declined 0.40% to Rs 63.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 758.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 664.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.758.41664.4816.4116.6996.6888.8771.8866.6963.0463.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News