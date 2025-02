Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 492.96 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 18.57% to Rs 138.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 492.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 435.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

