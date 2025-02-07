Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.66%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.66%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.66% at 8585.8 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd gained 7.14%, Tata Steel Ltd rose 4.35% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 4.35%. The Nifty Metal index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 8.48% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.38% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.18% to close at 23559.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.25% to close at 77860.19 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 41.93% in the December 2024 quarter

UR Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2024 quarter

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 0.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 149.29% in the December 2024 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story