Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.66%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.66% at 8585.8 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd gained 7.14%, Tata Steel Ltd rose 4.35% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 4.35%. The Nifty Metal index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 8.48% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.38% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.18% to close at 23559.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.25% to close at 77860.19 today.

