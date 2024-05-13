CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 726.72 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) declined 23.53% to Rs 65.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 726.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.93% to Rs 250.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 2653.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2071.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

