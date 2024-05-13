Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024
Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 726.72 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) declined 23.53% to Rs 65.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 726.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.93% to Rs 250.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 2653.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2071.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales726.72520.08 40 2653.702071.22 28 OPM %16.2621.74 -16.7819.31 - PBDT100.95104.86 -4 373.91368.71 1 PBT70.4294.71 -26 276.24305.00 -9 NP65.2285.29 -24 250.08283.96 -12

First Published: May 13 2024

