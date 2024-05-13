Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 386.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 256.98 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 386.38% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 256.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.40% to Rs 21.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 965.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1090.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

