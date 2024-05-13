Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.85% to Rs 647.77 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 21.68% to Rs 69.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 647.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 695.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.39% to Rs 184.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 2092.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2232.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales647.77695.43 -7 2092.052232.51 -6 OPM %16.3717.45 -13.6316.50 - PBDT107.33126.83 -15 302.55388.95 -22 PBT93.21113.00 -18 247.15330.76 -25 NP69.0388.14 -22 184.75250.99 -26

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

