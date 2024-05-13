Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.85% to Rs 647.77 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 21.68% to Rs 69.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 647.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 695.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.39% to Rs 184.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 2092.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2232.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

