CCL Products (India) Ltd Falls 3.84%

CCL Products (India) Ltd lost 3.84% today to trade at Rs 746.2. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.46% to quote at 20425.91. The index is up 3.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dabur India Ltd decreased 3.31% and Flair Writing Industries Ltd lost 1.07% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 1.36 % over last one year compared to the 10.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

CCL Products (India) Ltd has added 31.65% over last one month compared to 3.95% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60793 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78329 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 854 on 04 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 475 on 07 Apr 2025.

