Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 2.32%

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 2.32% today to trade at Rs 706.4. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.84% to quote at 2860.1. The index is up 6.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.71% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 1.62% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 9.26 % over last one year compared to the 10.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 13.92% over last one month compared to 6.48% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3692 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1495.1 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 647 on 17 Mar 2025.

