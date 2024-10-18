Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.001.29 -22 OPM %11.00-23.26 -PBDT0.12-0.24 LP PBT0.08-0.37 LP NP0.09-0.36 LP

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

