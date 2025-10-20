Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Ceat rose 9.69% to Rs 4,095 after the company's standalone net profit surged 48.14% to Rs 202.23 crore on a 12.22% increase in revenue to Rs 3,701.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25,aided by higher volumes, improved pricing, and margin expansion.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 269.87 crore, up by 47.75% from Rs 182.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for Q2 FY26 advanced 38.3% to Rs 506.8 crore, compared to Rs 366.4 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin increased to 13.7% during the quarter as against 11.1% in the same quarter the previous year.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 13.69% in Q2 FY26, compared with 11.11% recorded in Q2 FY25. Net profit margin advanced to 5.46% in Q2 FY26 from 4.14% registered in Q2 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, capital expenditure (capex) amounted to approximately Rs 423 crore. Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT, stated, We have maintained strong double-digit growth this quarter, with revenue rising by approximately 12%. One of the key developments in this quarter has been reduction in GST rates on tyres and vehicles, which we hope will have a positive impact on demand across domestic categories. We have also been excited with Camso fully integrating into the CEAT family effective Sept., marking a significant milestone in our global premiumization strategy. Looking ahead, with a positive growth momentum, we look forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year.

Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT, said, "Overall, Q2 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by topline growth and expansion of margins. Our debt has increased largely due to the acquisition of Camsos assets and the payout of dividends. Our balance sheet continues to be healthy even after the increase in debt level and is well-positioned to provide necessary capital to support future growth. CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, is one of India's leading tire manufacturers and has a strong presence in global markets. CEAT produces more than 41 million high-performance tires, catering to various segments like 2-wheelers, passenger and utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.