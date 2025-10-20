UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

UTI Asset Management Company tumbled 4.75% to Rs 1,336.20 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 52.74% to Rs 113.01 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 239.17 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total revenue from operations fell 22.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 418.55 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 164.11 crore in Q2 FY26, down 51.10% from Rs 335.66 crore in Q2 FY25.

The total assets under management (AUM) for UTI Asset Management Company stood at Rs 22,41,837 crore. Equity assets (Active + Passive) contributed 69% to UTI MFs total average AUM.

As on 31 March 2025, UTI MFs quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) was Rs 3,39,750 crore.

The ratio of equity-oriented QAAUM to non-equity-oriented QAAUM stood at 69:31, compared to the industry ratio of 60:40. The total number of live folios as of 30 September 2025 was 1.36 crore. Gross inflow mobilized through SIP for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 stood at Rs 2,338 crore. SIP AUM as of the quarter-end stood at Rs 42,267 crore, reflecting a growth of 5.98% compared to 30 September 2024. Digital purchase transactions increased to 52.74 lakh for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, marking a 17.97% rise compared to the same quarter in 2024. Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD & CEO, UTI AMC, said: The mutual fund industry continues to witness broad-based growth as more Indians turn to mutual funds fulfil their financial aspirations. At UTI AMC, we remain committed to driving this transformation by creating innovative offerings, strengthening our digital reach, and empowering investors across the country to participate in the wealth creation journey.

A massive opportunity lies ahead in B30 cities, where we are already seeing encouraging participation from investors. In line with our long-term strategy, we are deepening our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, building stronger connections, and enabling wider access to investment solutions. The announcement of SEBI to provide incentive for distribution of mutual fund products to first-time women investors is a very encouraging initiative. Our endeavour is to combine the trust we have earned over decades with forward-looking initiatives that make investing simpler, more accessible, and more impactful for every Indian. UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) is Investment Manager to UTI Mutual Fund. It is incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and was approved to act as an Asset Management Company for UTI Mutual Fund by SEBI on 14th January 2003. UTI AMC is registered as Portfolio Manager with SEBI and through its subsidiary it acts as Fund manager for AIF, among others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.