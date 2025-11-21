Ceigall India announces incorporation of Ceigall Global in Singapore

Ceigall India announced that Ceigall Global has been successfully incorporated under the laws of Singapore and registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), Singapore.

Ceigall Global shall strategically invest in infrastructure and allied activities including exploring potential acquisitions, tie-ups, or joint ventures in Singapore, as well as investment opportunities across the globe. The scope of infrastructure activities will also encompass road and railway construction, along with other related development sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News