Jyoti CNC Automation commences additional capacity at Huron

Jyoti CNC Automation announced the commencement of operations at its subsidiary, Huron Graffenstaden SAS, following the completion of the facility's expansion in Strasbourg, France, on 19 November 2025.

As part of this expansion, the company has doubled its capacity and scale-up is aligned with Jyoti CNC's strategic growth plans and strengthens its manufacturing capabilities to meet rising global demand.

