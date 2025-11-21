Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1018.74 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 12.18% to Rs 471.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1018.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1125.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1018.741125.39 -9 OPM %59.2348.89 -PBDT644.48576.24 12 PBT637.68569.99 12 NP471.34420.16 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

