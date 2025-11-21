Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1018.74 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 12.18% to Rs 471.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1018.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1125.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1018.741125.3959.2348.89644.48576.24637.68569.99471.34420.16

