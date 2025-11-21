Hindalco reports fire incident at Novelis plant in Oswego, New York

Hindalco Industries announced that there was incident of fire at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) on 20 November 2025, at around 8.45 a.m. (EDT) [i.e. on 21 November 2025, at 7:15 p.m. (IST)], which was communicated to the company on 21 November 2025, at 7:51 a.m. (IST). Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated and fortunately, there were no injuries. Multiple local fire departments responded, and the fire is now out. Crews remain on site to monitor.

