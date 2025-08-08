Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 33.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.92% to Rs 838.18 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India declined 33.02% to Rs 53.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.92% to Rs 838.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 822.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.838.18822.3913.0217.5281.55117.3267.42103.9253.1879.40

