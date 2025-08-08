Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.36% to Rs 379.24 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure rose 10.09% to Rs 74.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.36% to Rs 379.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 569.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.379.24569.1320.0020.40114.74123.10100.82110.6074.4067.58

