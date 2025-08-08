Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 0.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 149.54 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 0.77% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.149.54128.257.828.176.356.335.164.963.913.88

