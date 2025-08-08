Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 203.99 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech declined 26.06% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales203.99215.80 -5 OPM %30.1037.66 -PBDT76.5192.70 -17 PBT58.7379.52 -26 NP44.0659.59 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

