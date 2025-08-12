Equities could record gains at open; Trump extends trade truce with China

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 77.50 points (or 0.32%) higher, suggesting a possible higher start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,202.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,972.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 15,221.52 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia mostly advanced on Tuesday after an extension to the U.S.- China trade truce was announced overnight, granting the worlds largest economies more room to negotiate a deal.

President Donald Trump on Monday delayed high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from snapping back into place for another 90 days, a White House official has reportedly said. Those tariffs were set to resume Tuesday. But Trump signed an executive order hours beforehand that extends the deadline until mid-November, according to media reports. The delay was the expected outcome from the latest round of talks between U.S. trade negotiators and their Chinese counterparts, which took place in Stockholm in late July. Investors will be keeping a close watch on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate verdict. The RBA is widely expected to slash cash rates later in the day.

Singapores Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its 2025 growth forecast for the city-state upwards to 1.5%-2.5% from 0%-2%. On Wall Street, Stocks fell across the board to end Mondays session as as investors await inflation data this week to assess the outlook for interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.52 points, or 0.45%, and closed at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to end at 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3% to settle at 21,385.40. Investors expect the recent shakeup at the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of labor market weakness could nudge the central bank into adopting a dovish monetary policy stance later this year, fueling much of the optimism.

As per media reports, the semiconductor majors had agreed to give the United States government 15% of revenue from sales of their advanced chips to China. The report further said that the levy could hit the chipmakers' margins and set a precedent for Washington to tax critical U.S. exports, potentially extending beyond semiconductors. Domestic Market: The domestic benchmark indices bounced back sharply on Monday, snapping a six-week losing streak as the Sensex and Nifty surged higher. Bargain hunters stepped in after the prolonged decline, though the advance was capped by persistent caution over the risk of US tariffs on Indian goods.

Small- and mid-cap counters joined the uptrend, adding muscle to the markets recovery. The Nifty, which opened at 24,371.50 and briefly dipped to 24,347.45, went on to scale an intraday high of 24,600.85 before closing just shy of the peak. Public sector banks and healthcare stocks led the charge, providing vital lift to the days gains. Attention now shifts to a slew of economic data due later this week, including wholesale and consumer inflation prints as well as trade balance numbers. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 746.29 points or 0.93% to 80,604.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 221.75 points or 0.91% to 24,585.05.