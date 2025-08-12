Inox Green receives order for comprehensive O&M of 182 MW wind projects

Inox Green Energy Services announced today that the company has entered into an agreement with one of the largest and most diversified Indian conglomerates for the comprehensive O&M of 182 MW of operational wind projects housed under its renewable energy arm. The projects are located across multiple sites in Western India plugged into the common infrastructure owned by Inox Green. The agreement involves the conversion of limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects, as well as the renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW of wind projects, much ahead of its due renewal. The contract spans the entire balance life of the wind projects.

