Ceigall India JV bags project worth Rs 509 cr

CIL-JSPPPL (JV) (Joint Venture between Ceigall India (CIL) and JSP projects (JSPPPL) constituted with CIL holding 80% share and JSPPPL holding 20% share.) has received Letter of Award (i.e.. Letter for Approval of allotment of Work) dated 24 September 2025 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the Construction of Internal Road of Pocket B, C & D of Aerotropolis S.A.S Nagar (Civil, Public Health and Elect. Works). The cost of the project is Rs 509.20 crore.

