RITES wins order of USD 18 million from Talis Logistics, South Africa

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
RITES has received letter of award from Talis Logistics, South Africa for Supply and commissioning of Overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives. The order is valued at USD 18 million (CIF). The delivery of the locomotives will be completed within 6-8 months from the receipt of the advance.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

