Ceigall India secures order worth Rs 12.18 cr

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Ceigall India has received Letter of Acceptance from Office of Executive Engineer Drainage Cum Mining and Geology Ropar Division WRD Punjab for Desilting of Siswan Nadi to save the abadies and c/land of Village Dulchi Majra to Khizarpur of Tehsil Shri Chamkaur Sahib, District Ropar. The value of the project is Rs 12.185 crore.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

