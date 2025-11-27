Ceigall India secures order worth Rs 12.18 cr

Ceigall India has received Letter of Acceptance from Office of Executive Engineer Drainage Cum Mining and Geology Ropar Division WRD Punjab for Desilting of Siswan Nadi to save the abadies and c/land of Village Dulchi Majra to Khizarpur of Tehsil Shri Chamkaur Sahib, District Ropar. The value of the project is Rs 12.185 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News