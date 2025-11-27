Nifty hits fresh all-time high; breadth strong

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade, with the Nifty 50 scaling a new all-time high. Sentiment remained upbeat amid optimism over potential U.S. and domestic interest rate cuts expected next month, which fueled fresh buying interest across sectors.

The Nifty traded above the 26,250 level after hitting the days low of 26,208.90 in early trade. Metal, private bank and auto shares advanced, while consumer durables, oil & gas and realty stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 236.38 points or 0.28% to 85,845.89. The Nifty 50 index rose 74.10 points or 0.28% to 26,281.10.

The Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty hit fresh all-time highs in early trade at 26,277.35 and 59,804.65, respectively. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.17%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,929 shares rose and 897 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,778.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,247.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight:

Asian Paints added 0.45%. The companys step-down subsidiary, Berger Paints Emirates (L.L.C), UAE, proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in the UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum. Havells India rose 0.03%. The companys board has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing, and maintaining solar power plants. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.19% to 6.498 as compared with the previous close of 6.486.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.2475 compared with its close of 89.2275 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.34% to Rs 1,25,500. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 99.49. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.05% to 3.994. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement fell 26 cents or 0.41% to $62.87 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets advanced Thursday after Wall Street gained overnight as Fed rate-cut hopes rose and tech stocks rebounded.

The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive policy meeting, amid a weakened local currency and overheated housing market. The Korean won has weakened against the greenback in recent months to its lowest level since April. Chinas industrial profits in October plunged 5.5% from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday. Profits for the first 10 months of the year rose 1.9% year-on-year, compared to the 3.2% rise in the January-to-September period. Overnight, the key indexes in the U.S. logged four straight days of gains on rising hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Investors reportedly expect an 85% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate cut in December, up from 30% last week.