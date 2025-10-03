Ceigall India wins Rs 712 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Ceigall India has received Letter of Award dated 02 October 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 190 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 Scheme, for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at 4 Districts in the state of Maharashtra along with 25 years operational period under long term power purchase agreement. The cost of project is Rs 712.16 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News