Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; metal shares in demand

The key equity indices closed with modest gains today, extending their winning streak to a second session, bolstered by positive sentiment following the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) policy decision. The Nifty settled above the 24,850 mark. Metal, PSU bank and consumer durable shares advanced, while realty and auto stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 223.86 points or 0.28% to 81,207.17. The Nifty 50 index gained 57.95 points or 0.23% to 24,894.25. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 1.17% while the Nifty added 1.15%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.09%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,724 shares rose and 1,469 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.21% to 10.06. New Listing: Shares of Jinkushal Industries were at Rs 122.50 on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.24% compared with the issue price of Rs 121. The scrip was listed at Rs 125, exhibiting a premium of 3.31% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 128 and a low of Rs 121. On the BSE, over 1.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Trualt Bioenergy were at Rs 529 on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.65% compared with the issue price of Rs 496. The scrip was listed at Rs 550, exhibiting a premium of 10.89% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 533.65. On the BSE, over 7.81 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: Om Freight Forwarders received bids for 2,80,40,043 shares as against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:06 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Advance Agrolife received bids for 53,62,96,650 shares as against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:08 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 39.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (30 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

WeWork India Management received bids for 7,05,456 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:12 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (3 October 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.82% to 10,277.10. The index jumped 3.93% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 6%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.84%), Tata Steel (up 3.38%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.12%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.38%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.76%), Vedanta (up 1.53%), JSW Steel (up 1.39%), NMDC (up 1.34%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.23%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: V-Mart Retail surged 16.56% after the company reported a solid business update for the September quarter of FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 807 crore in Q2 FY26, up 22% year-on-year from Rs 661 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 11%, driven equally by its flagship V-Mart and Unlimited formats.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) surged 17.39% after the company achieved a turnover of approximately Rs 444 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 28% compared with Rs 347 crore in Q2 FY25. Goodluck India rose 0.58%. The company said its arm, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, has secured an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959. The license allows it to manufacture medium-caliber artillery shells in sizes 105 mm, 120 mm, 125 mm, 130 mm, and 155 mm, including HE M107 and ERFB variants. PC Jeweller surged 5.37% after the company achieved standalone revenue growth of approximately 63% year-on-year, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

V2 Retail jumped 3.48% after the companys standalone revenue surged 86% to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 380 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing was locked in a lower circuit of 5% after the company said it expects Q2 FY26 revenues to be marginally lower than Q1 FY26 due to U.S. tariff impositions. Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 5.18% after its subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, received a significant order from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, valued at approximately Rs 46.19 crore. Tata Power Company rose 1.02% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for an 80 MW Firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed 0.16%. The company reported handling 41.6 MMT of cargo in September 2025, marking an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase, primarily driven by a 14% YoY growth in container volumes. CSB Bank advanced 0.94%. The bank reported a 29% rise in gross advances to Rs 34,730 crore as of 30 September 2025 from Rs 26,871 crore as of 30 September 2025. Global Markets: European shares traded higher, while Asian stocks ended higher on Friday as investors adopted a risk-on approach, driven by rising expectations of near-term monetary easing from the Federal Reservedespite the U.S. government entering its third day of shutdown.

Investors appeared largely unfazed by the shutdownreportedly the 15th since 1981even though it has halted scientific research and financial oversight and delayed key economic data. Market participants are waiting to gauge the duration of the closure before assessing its broader economic impact, with history showing that such shutdowns rarely trigger significant market moves. In Japan, unemployment edged up to 2.6% in August from 2.3% in the prior month, government data showed. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Japan Services PMI rose to 53.3 in September from 53.1 in August, supported by strong domestic demand despite weakening export orders. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.