Campus Activewear receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Campus Activewear announced that Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of Campus Activewear (CAL; part of the Campus group) to 'Positive' from 'Stable', while reaffirming the rating at 'Crisil A+'. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'Crisil A1'.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

