Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 2.21% to 10.06.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,007.10, a premium of 112.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,894.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 57.95 points or 0.23% to 24,894.25.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

