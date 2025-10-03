Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX tumbled 2.21% to 10.06.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,007.10, a premium of 112.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,894.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 57.95 points or 0.23% to 24,894.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.21% to 10.06.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI announces Draft Foreign Exchange Management Regulations about establishment of a branch or office in India

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; metal shares in demand

Panacea Biotech gains after bagging supply order from UNICEF

TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.41 lakh units in Sept'25

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 40-cr S&T maintenance contract from Western Railway

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story